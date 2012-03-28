Omniverse World Television, Wylie Studios Team to Distribute Multicultural-Themed Scripted Content

Syndication company Omniverse One World Television and content production company Wylie Studios have teamed to distribute original, multicultural-themed programming to broadcast stations, cable MSOs and new media platforms.

The strategic alliance will look to syndicate original, first-run scripted programming simultaneously to linear television companies as well as via broadband internet, over-the-top companies and mobile devices worldwide, according to company officials. The companies expect to clear its content in all major markets representing 80 million households, although no distribution deals were disclosed.

The first project under the alliance will be a scripted dramedy set in the world of television and headlined by an as yet announced multi-ethnic cast.

