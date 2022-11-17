Omnicom Media Group To Use Hispanic Household Graph From TelevisaUnivision

Media buyer Omnicom Media Group will be the first big media buyer to integrate TelevisaUnivision’s household data graph with its one identity dat to target, optimze and measure campaign reach among Hispanic consumers

TelevisaUnivision assembled the graph with VideoAmp because other data sets undercounted Hispanic households

“OMG saw a clear opportunity to leverage the great work TelevisaUnivision has done to improve representation and coverage of the US Hispanic community with their identity graph,” said Kelly Metz, North America Managing Director, Advanced TV at Omnicom Media Group. “Enabling this advanced identity solution via Omni ID translates to a powerful first-mover opportunity for Omnicom clients and another critical component of how OMG lays the foundation for a solid approach in manifesting diversity in the media process, work, and investment.”

The deal was announced at TeevisaUnivisions annual Leading the Charge event Thursday.

“At launch we were clear that TelevisaUnivision’s Hispanic household data graph was built for activation, and this partnership with OMG is a critical milestone underpinning our steadfast commitment to ensuring data is inclusive and representative of diverse audiences,” said Dan Aversano, Senior Vice President of Data, Analytics and Advanced Advertising at TelevisaUnivision. “By integrating TelevisaUnivision’s data graph into Omni ID, we’re confident that OMG’s vast roster of clients will be able to engage U.S. Hispanics in a more effective way that will drive meaningful business results and ROI."

TelevisaUnivions launched its Household data graph in May. the company claims it is the largest and most accurate representation of U.s. hispanics, covering nearly all Hispanic households. ■