'omg! Insider' Will Again Be 'The Insider'

CBS Television Distribution’s omg! Insider is returning to its former title, The Insider, starting on Monday, Jan. 6, 2014.

The show will continue to partner with Yahoo omg!, which also is changing its name and will be rebranded to Yahoo Celebrity.

“Our successful multi-year partnership with Yahoo -- bringing online, on-air and social media together across platforms -- will continue, and viewers will see the same content, style and quality that they have come to expect on TheInsider,” said a spokeswoman for the show in a statement.

The Insider, which stars Kevin Frazier and Thea Andrews, was renamed and rebranded omg! Insider one year ago. Since then, its ratings have remained mostly flat. Season to date through Dec. 15, omg! Insider is averaging a 1.4 most current household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and is ranked sixth among the syndicated entertainment magazines.

The Insider is produced and distributed by CTD and executive produced by Brad Bessey.