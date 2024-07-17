Olympians and Athletes Set To Cover Paris Games for Telemundo

NBCUniversal’s Telemundo unit says it will have more than 40 hosts, commentators and reporters handling its Spanish-language coverage of the Paris Summer Olympic games.

The talent includes former Olympians and athletes including Team USA gynast Danell Leyva, as well as familiar voices such Andres Cantor, who will lead the soccer announcing team with his distinctive “gooooooal” call.

Jessica Carrillo and Migueul Gurwitz will host the Opening Ceremony with Noticias Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro reporting from the River Seine live on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock on July 26.

"We are proud to unveil the network’s largest and most diverse commentary roster ever, marking Telemundo's most significant commitment to Olympic coverage in our history," said Eli Velazquez, executive VP, Sports, Telemundo, in a statement. "We assembled this exceptional team of commentators representing the different countries and disciplines important to Latino audiences to deliver the most comprehensive and engaging coverage of Paris 2024.”

Olympians on Team Telemundo include: Manuel Sol, former midfielder who represented Mexico in the 1996 Summer Olympics; Isabella Echeverri, former midfielder on Colombia’s National Team squad in Rio 2016; Isabella Arcila, professional swimmer who represented Colombia in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020; Walter Herrmann, Argentine national basketball team member and 2004 Olympic basketball gold medalist and Abner Mares, Mexican American professional boxer who represented Mexico in Athens 2004.

In addition to Gurwitz and Carillion, hosts for Telemundo’s Olympic coverage are Carlota Vizamanos and Copan Alvarez

Jessi Losada will be returning to Telemundo as host of the network’s celebration of 20 years of Olympic coverage.

Veronica Rodriguez and Freddy Lomali will be the networks’ late night show hosts.

In addition to Cantor the Telemundo soccer commentary team includes Natalia Astrain, Manuel Sol Carlos Yustis. Maxi Rodriguez, Sammy Sadovnik, Jorge Calvo, Isabella Echeverri, Diana Rincon, diego Passoiano, Walter Roque, Luis Bucci, Jaime Macias and Carlos Ramirez. Carmen Boquin will serve as social media correspondent.

Covering other events will be Jessica Rosa Andino, Bibiana Candelas; Isabella Arcita, Joss Francisco Rivera, Walter Nerrmann, Adrian Garcia Marquez, Abner Mares, Claudia Trejos, Danell Leyva, Mara Montero, Eduardo Biscayart, Jose Bauz and Kirim Mandiburo.

Reporters on the scene in France for Telemundo will be Pablo Aguabella, Ariana Figuera, Frederik Oldenburg and Yaxmin Jalil.

Telemundo and Universo will televis more than 315 hours of Spanish-language coverage of live competitions and recap specials.

Peacock will livestream all Telemundo and Universo programming.

Telemundo and Universo’s coverage will also be available on Telemundo App, Telemundo.com, and NBC.com via TV Everywhere for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.