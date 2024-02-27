Olivia Garvey Joins KNBC Los Angeles as Weekend Sports Anchor

Olivia Garvey has been named sports anchor for the weekend newscasts at KNBC Los Angeles. She comes from WJLA Washington and starts in Los Angeles in March.

Garvey knows the market well. She’s the daughter of Steve Garvey, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1969 to 1982, before concluding his baseball career with the San Diego Padres. Her father, a Republican, is running for senator in California, with the primary happening March 5.

Garvey will join news anchors Kathy Vara and Jonathan Gonzalez and meteorologist Stephanie Olmo on the NBC4 weekend newscasts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Olivia to the NBC4 news team,” said Marina Perelman, NBC4 VP of news. “She is an outstanding sports journalist who has national expertise and a deep knowledge of local teams.”

Garvey was weekend sports anchor at WJLA. Before that, she worked at KMIR Palm Springs. Earlier in her career, Garvey was a production assistant on the NFL Network’s NFL Total Access.

She attended the University of Arizona and Arizona State University.