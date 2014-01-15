OK! TV Okayed for Season Two

Trifecta’s new entertainment magazine, OK! TV, has been renewed for a second season, the distributor said Wednesday, with renewals on CBS-owned stations as well as on ReelzChannel.

CBS renewed the show on its owned stations WLNY New York, KCAL Los Angeles, WSBK Boston, WUPA Atlanta, WKBD Detroit, KMAX Sacramento. The Journal Broadcast Group, Media General, Gray Television and Mission Broadcasting all also have picked up the show for season two.

OK! TV also has made moves in two markets. Tribune’s WPHL Philadelphia picked up the show, starting Jan. 6, 2014, and it will move over to CBS-owned independent KTXA Dallas this fall.

“We are thrilled with the strong momentum that is carrying us into the second year and look forward to the expanded integrated marketing opportunities that we currently offer to our partner stations,” said Hank Cohen, CEO and partner of Trifecta Entertainment & Media in a statement. “Our station partners have recognized OK! TV’s high quality production and the considerable and unique promotional value that American Media provides.”

OK! TV is promoted regularly through OK! Magazine, which reaches over four and a half million readers in addition to American Media Inc’s other entertainment and lifestyle publications and complementary websites, including Soap Opera Digest, Country Weekly, Shape, Men’s Fitness and Star.OK! TV also earns additional promotion via various radio, digital, brand and experiential promotional partner platforms, and plans to announce new marketing partnerships with America’s top destinations in the coming months that will also extend significant value to station partners.

OK! TV is produced by American Media, Unconventional Partners and ReelzChannel and executive produced by Mark Berryhill and Linda Carrasquillo. The show is produced daily in its state of the art studio in New York City and from OK! TV news bureaus in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.