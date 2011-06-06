Official: Couric Headed to ABC

As expected, Katie Couric is going to ABC, where she's

signed a multi-year, multi-platform deal, the company announced Monday.

Couric, who left her post as anchor of the CBS Evening News on May 19, will host

and produce her own nationally syndicated talk show that will premiere in

September 2012 and also join ABC News, said Anne Sweeney, president of the

Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chair of Disney Media Networks.

"Katie Couric is one of

television's iconic figures and we are thrilled to have forged such an exciting

partnership with her. We look forward to having Katie join the best news team

in the business, and to working with her to create a dynamic and successful

talk show franchise," said Sweeney in a statement.

Jeff Zucker, former president and CEO of NBCUniversal and

former executive producer of The Today Show, will serve as an executive

producer on the as-yet untitled show, which will be produced in New York in

conjunction with Disney/ABC. Sources say Disney/ABC and Couric's team also are

looking for a day-to-day executive producer, although no names have surfaced

yet.

"I'm very happy to be returning

to the network where I began my career as a desk assistant in 1979," said

Couric in a statement. "It is tremendously exciting to have the creative

freedom to develop my own show with Anne Sweeney, the Disney/ABC TV Group and

Jeff, and to contribute to such a vibrant, innovative news division. I can't

wait to be part of this incredibly talented, visionary team."

"It was a blast working with

Katie at Today and I'm excited to do it again," added Zucker. "And

besides, it should be more fun spending time with Katie at 3 or 4 in the afternoon

than at 3 or 4 in the morning."

Starting this summer, more than a year before her talk

show launches, Couric will join ABC News as a contributor to all programs and

platforms.

ABC already has cleared the new Couric vehicle at 3 p.m.

on its eight owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia,

San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh/Durham and Fresno. Those eight stations

represent 23% of the country. As part of the

announcement, the network is set to return the last hour of its network daytime

block to affiliates no earlier than September 2012, but plans to continue to

support its remaining soap opera, General Hospital, and to launch new

network shows, The Chew, this September, and The Revolution in

January 2012.