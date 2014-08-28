Official: Bill Wolff Named EP of ‘The View’

As expected, ABC has officially tapped MSNBC’s Bill Wolff as the new executive producer of The View.

Wolff replaces Bill Geddie in running the daytime program, which is currently undergoing a top-to-bottom overhaul ahead of its new season which debuts Sept. 15. Additionally, ABC has named Brian Balthazar co-executive producer and appointed Ashley Gorman as director and Kathleen Rajsp as senior supervising producer.

Wolff has previously served as executive producer of MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show and was the network’s VP of primetime programming.

“I am so appreciative for the privilege to work on this iconic program and to have the chance to collaborate with incredible people like Whoopi and Rosie, who each bring immense talent and boundless passion to show,” said Wolff. “I will be forever grateful to Rachel Maddow for six amazing years together. As I begin this next chapter, I cannot fully express my profound gratitude to Ben Sherwood for making it all possible.”

Among the changes for The View, which saw the departures of panelists Jenny McCarthy, Sherri Shepherd and show creator Barbara Walters, include a new logo and set, the first time in the show’s 17-year history that it will change its on-air look. While Rosie O’Donnell was announced to return to the show to join the sole returning panelist Whoopi Goldberg, the other two or three seats have yet to be decided.