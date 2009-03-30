‘Office’ Cleared in 93% of U.S.

NBC Universal has sold sitcom The Office to TV stations covering more than 93% of the U.S. for a fall 2009 premiere, according to Barry Wallach, president, NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.



Stations including Fox, CBS, Tribune, Peachtree TV, Sinclair, Gannett, Meredith, Hearst-Argyle, LIN, Local TV and more have picked up the show. Fox will air The Office in several of its top markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Minneapolis, Orlando, Baltimore and Memphis. CBS has picked up the show for its duopoly markets in Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle, Miami and Pittsburgh.



The Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Peabody Award-winning comedy stars Steve Carell (Little Miss Sunshine, Get Smart) as bumbling Dunder Miffler Regional Manager Michael Scott, along with John Krasinski as Jim, Jenna Fischer as Pam and Rainn Wilson as Dwight.



The Office is executive produced by Greg Daniels, who developed the series for American audiences, along with Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Paul Lieberstein, Jennifer Celotta and Ben Silverman.



