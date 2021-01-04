Ofelia Castiblanco Named Station Manager at WPIX

Ofelia Castiblanco was promoted to station manager and community affairs director, a new post at WPIX-TV, New York, which was acquired by Mission Broadcasting on Dec. 30.

Mission has also entered into a time brokerage agreement with Nexstar Media, which had an option to buy WPIX and sold that option to Mission.

Ofelia Castiblanco (Image credit: Mission Broadcasting)

Castiblanco joined WPIX as community affairs director in January 2020 after serving as director of community affairs for NBCU’s WNBC-TV and WNJU-TV in New York. In between, she was director of external affairs for Hope Community, an East Harlem non-profit.

“Ofelia Castiblanco has devoted her entire career to helping those in need. Her passion and commitment to the people of the greater New York area makes her an ideal person to represent the interests of Mission Broadcasting,” said Dennis Thatcher, president of Mission Broadcasting.

Castiblanco served as director, community affairs at WNBC and WNJU from 2019 to 2016. Before that, she spent three years as manager of station relations for the stations.

“I am honored to be chosen for this leadership role for this growing television group,” Catiblanco said. “The fact that our majority shareholder is a woman is of particular significance to me. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues at PIX 11 to tell the stories impacting our communities.”

Nancie J. Smith is chairwoman of Mission Broadcasting, which owns 30 TV stations.

Mission acquired WPIX from the E.W. Scripps Co. Scripps bought the station from Nexstar, which retained an option to acquire the station and sold that option to Scripps. Before Nexstar, it was owned by Tribune Broadcasting.