O'Dell Inherits 'ET' Mantle

Nancy O'Dell will

replace Mary Hart as co-anchor of CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight.

O'Dell, who formerly

co-anchored NBC Universal's Access

Hollywood, joins ET in January as

a special correspondent and substitute co-anchor. She will join Mark Steines as

co-anchor next fall after Hart wraps her run.

"Nancy is known not

only as a great interviewer, but also as one of the nicest and classiest

individuals in the business. Those qualities are important to us, and they

translate on-screen," said Linda Bell Blue, ET's executive producer.

Hart announced in August

that she would retire this spring, after nearly 30 years on the show.

"Leaving this job

was not an easy decision, but knowing I will pass the baton to Nancy O'Dell

makes that decision much easier," Hart said in a statement. "Nancy is a talented and respected

entertainment correspondent. We have spent many years working on opposite sides

of the celebrity battlefield; I look forward to now working together, and I

know the show will flourish with Nancy as co-anchor."

Early reports suggested

that Lara Spencer, host of ET sister

show, The Insider, would inherit

Hart's job but those reports proved unfounded. Spencer will continue to

co-anchor The Insider with Chris

Jacobs, said John Nogawski, CTD's president, in a statement.

O'Dell co-anchored Access Hollywood for 13 years, and left

the show in December. This winter, she will host a show on the Oprah Winfrey

Network (OWN) called Your OWN Show:

Oprah's Search for the Next TV Star. She's also contributed to CBS' Early Show and NBC's Today and Dateline. She's also hosted many awards shows, including the Golden

Globes and Emmys, as well as live specials.

"CBS and Linda Bell

Blue have made ET the best -- both in

its classiness and the sheer number of viewers it attracts year after year

after year. I know the show is only 30 years young, so I'm glad I'm joining it

at this stage in its life as I plan to make ET

my home for many years to come," said O'Dell in a statement.

O'Dell is also a

published author, having written "Full of Life: Mom to Mom Tips I Wish

Someone Told Me When I Was Pregnant" and "Full of Love."