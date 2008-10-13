O'Boyle Gets Sales Promotion at NBCU

Sean O'Boyle has been named executive VP and general sales manager at NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, says company president Barry Wallach.

In his new position, O'Boyle will continue to oversee all day-to-day domestic broadcast sales for NBCU's first-run and off-net syndicated programs, as well as the division's five regional sales offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas.

Prior to this, O'Boyle was senior VP and national syndication sales manager for the division. He has helped lead the company's efforts in selling the first-run Deal or No Deal as well as off-network programs such as The Office, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, House and Monk.