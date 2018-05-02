Oath Announces 10 New Video Series at NewFront

Oath announced a slate of 10 new original video series, documentaries and live show at its NewFront presentation in New York Tuesday.

The Verizon unit also announced a deal to become a content partner on Samsung devices. The deal makes Oath’s apps and content reachable with a single swipe on devices including new Galaxy phones. Mobile ads in Oath content will be more visibility through the relationship.

Oath’s new series come under its HuffPost, Makers, Build, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports brands and are designed to foster innovative sponsorships and engaging video ad formats. In one project, Oath is teaming up with basketball Superstar LeBron James.

“This is not your typical upfront, it’s an uprising at a time when high quality, brand safe content matters more than ever,” said John DeVine, Chief Revenue Officer, Oath. “We know that brands matter and trust matters to deliver the best video experience for our consumers and advertisers. With our deep editorial expertise in sports, news, entertainment and finance, we’re creating video programming that consumers crave, while making it even easier for advertisers to reach these audiences with three simple ways to buy video and make their dollars work smarter.”

Working with the LeBron James Family Foundation, Oath and RYOT Studio are producing the I Promise Documentary Project. It will tell the story of the first year of the I Promise School in Akron.

Yahoo Sports announced three shows for mobile sports fans:

· The Rush: Yahoo Sports brings fans the must-see moments in sports delivered fun, fast, and on your phone. Hosted by former football player and stand-up comedian Jared Quay and featuring an array of athletes and celebrities, The Rush will be a daily show created for mobile with snackable content on weekday mornings.

· The Spin: Yahoo Sports’ best in class reporting, award winning features, and in depth analysis are spun up daily for every sports fan. The video compliment to the in-depth reporting of our star talent, The Spin will bring their insights and analysis to life with this video series.

· Soccer Mom: Abby Wambach is the definitive soccer mom of all time - a bad ass game changer on and off the field, she destroys the archaic perception of station wagons and orange peels and tackles the modern-day issues that confront athletes and parents alike. In this captivating and intimate six-part interview series, Abby will sit opposite highly prolific guests who have experienced greatness as athletes from childhood onward and how now they must find balance as mothers, fathers and caregivers.

The Build Series is adding two new daily live shows, Build Brunch at 11 a.m. and The Build Up, behind-the-scene features program.

Makers, a feminist media brand has a new series with Yahoo Finance called Makers Money, designed to help women take control of their financial live. Makers is also producing a live event, Makers GRL PWR Live, a 90 minute event in June aiming at making the world saver for girls and celebrate their potential and powers. Tennis star Serena Williams will make announcements during the program.

Yahoo Finance is also creating a live series with BuiltbyGirls that will feature a panel of three women looking at the tech world.

Oath says it offers advertisers three ways to buy video with content they want to build, creative ad formats to share their message and programmatic buying to reach their audiences. Advertisers can sponsor or integrate with top-notch video content across one of Oath’s media brands, or create data-driven, custom branded content with RYOT Studio that’s activated across the entire network.