OAN OTT Launches on Las Vegas OTA

OAN Plus, the over-the-top (OTT) news channel from Herring Networks, is launching on a digital subchannel of OTA (over-the-air) distributor independent KPVM-TV Las Vegas.

OAN Plus is a fee ad-supported spin-off of the national cable news network and will now add 2.7 million over-the-air homes via the TV station.

“OAN is one of the strongest center-to-right news brands in the nation," said KPVM-TV owner Vernon Van Winkle.

OAN President Charles Herring said he was looking to get more OTA coverage for his OTT channel.

"OTT and OTA delivery, both free to the consumer without the need for subscriptions or logins, will extend the life of linear channels," he said. "Live content such as news and sports will have the most relevant longevity on linear platforms...More roll-outs of OAN Plus as an OTA broadcast sub-channel are on the horizon.”