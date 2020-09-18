One America Signs Long-Term Deal With Buckeye
OAN, AWE are re-upped
One America News Network (OAN) and lifestyle channel A Wealth of Entertainment (AWE) have signed long-term carriage agreements with Buckeye Broadband and MaxxSouth Broadband.
“We appreciate our partnership with Buckeye and MaxxSouth and are thrilled that Buckeye and MaxxSouth Broadband customers will have continued access to OAN and AWE," said Ann Schick, executive VP for content distribution at parent company, Herring Networks.
Herring Networks said that for the week of Aug. 24, OAN was the fourth-ranked news network. It has gotten a boost from President Donald Trump, who has tweeted that it could be his new favorite network. He also routinely calls on OAN during press conferences.
OAN launched July 4, 2013. AWE was formerly WealthTV.
