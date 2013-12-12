NuvoTV Acquires Cable Syndication Rights To ‘Dexter’

Latino-targeted network NuvoTV has acquired the exclusive, basic cable rights to Showtime’s drama series Dexter, the network announced Thursday.

Beginning Jan. 13 NuvoTV will air episodes from all eight seasons of the series -- which stars Michael C. Hall as a Miami forensics expert turned vigilante killer -- uncut and in its entirety, according to Bill Hilary, executive VP of programming for NuvoTV. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Dexter episodes will include commercials, meaning that each one-hour episode will run an additional 15 minutes on NuvoTV, Hilary told Multichannel News. NuvoTV’s nine-month exclusive window for Dexter will provide the English-language, Latino-targeted network with its most high-profile series acquisition to date.

Hilary said Dexter’s appeal to young viewers, its Miami locale, as well as its cast of Latino actors including Lauren Velez, David Zayas, Angel Juan Marcos Batista, Aimee Garcia, Christian Camargo, Edward James Olmos and Jimmy Smits, makes it the perfect show for the NuvoTV brand. During its Showtime run, Dexter was the most watched show among Latinos on the pay channel, according to Hilary.

