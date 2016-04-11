Not an Upfront: Telemundo Has Jennifer Lopez Singing for Ad Clients

Telemundo is inviting its advertising clients to the Hammerstein Ballroom on May 16 for a private concert by Jennifer Lopez, but they’re saying it is not an upfront event.

NBCUniversal, Telemundo’s parent, last month announced that it would be holding a single upfront presentation that would include NBC, NBCU’s cable network and its Spanish language media including Telemundo.

In a press announcement, Telemundo says the concert is intended “to celebrate Telemundo’s successes this past year” and that “Lopez’s performance will mark the first of several collaborations by the entertainment icon in upcoming Telemundo projects to be announced.”

Lopez is an executive producer and star of NBC’s Shades of Blue.

The singer/actress has a fair amount of upfront experience in her role as chief creative officer for NuvoTV, which acquired Fuse in 2014.