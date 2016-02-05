'Shades of Blue' Gets Second Season on NBC

Shades of Blue, the NBC cop drama starring Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta, is coming back for a second season.

Shades of Blue has averaged a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.2 million viewers overall for its first three episodes, according to Nielsen's L+3 ratings. NBC noted its strength in time-shifted viewing.

“We want to thank Jennifer, who is the hardest working woman we know, for her incredible efforts as both the star and producer of this show, as well as well as our other amazing producers and cast for all their tireless work in creating one of the most compelling dramas on television today,” said Jennifer Salke, NBC entertainment president.

Lopez plays a detective and single mother, and Liotta her lieutenant, who often leads his crew outside the limitations of the law.

Shades of Blue is a production of Universal Television, Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Jack Orman Productions with Jack Orman serving as showrunner.