Nora Zimmett Named President Of News, Original Series, at AMG’s Weather Group

Allen Media Group promoted Nora Zimmett to president of news and original series for the Weather Group.

Zimmett had been chief content officer and executive VP at the Weather Channel, where she oversaw live and original programming.

She will continue to oversee programming for The Weather Channel television network and Weather Channel en Espanol, launching this spring, as the company expands into new services and platforms.

"Nora Zimmett's elevation to President of News and Original Series for Weather Group is well-deserved and she is the perfect person to help lead our team as we continue to grow The Weather Channel's media and technology brand worldwide," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Accurate and trusted weather and climate-related content is an essential service and is needed to protect and save lives. Nora is an excellent executive who lives up to this enormous responsibility."

Before joining The Weather Channel seven years ago, Zimmett woked at CNN, Bloomberg TV, HDNet and Fox News Channel.

“I am honored to be leading this organization's news and original series divisions across our growing platforms,” said Nora Zimmett, President of News and Original Series for The Weather Group. “In a climate where there is a lot of distrust in media, Byron Allen's vision to build upon the success of The Weather Channel's honest reporting and truthful storytelling is a testament to his commitment to science and journalism.” ■

