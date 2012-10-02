Nogawski Out at CBS Television Distribution

John Nogawski, president of CBS Television Distribution, is

exiting the company.

Armando Nuñez now will head both domestic and international

distribution as president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution.

This season, CTD launched The Jeff Probst Show, which

premiered to low ratings, although that was not unexpected.

Next season, CTD plans to relaunch Arsenio Hall into late-night syndication with

Tribune as the show's launch group and partner, and the syndicator also is

shopping a talk show featuring TV chefs Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis.

Nogawski had been with CBS, and prior to that Paramount, for

almost 30 years. He started his career with Paramount in 1983 and became an

account executive in 1985. He was named president of domestic distribution of

Paramount Domestic Television in 1999, and president of CBS Paramount in March

2002.

Nuñez has been president of CBS Studios International since

August 2004, after having served as president of CBS Broadcast International

since July 1999.