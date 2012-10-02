Nogawski Out at CBS Television Distribution
John Nogawski, president of CBS Television Distribution, is
exiting the company.
Armando Nuñez now will head both domestic and international
distribution as president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution.
This season, CTD launched The Jeff Probst Show, which
premiered to low ratings, although that was not unexpected.
Next season, CTD plans to relaunch Arsenio Hall into late-night syndication with
Tribune as the show's launch group and partner, and the syndicator also is
shopping a talk show featuring TV chefs Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis.
Nogawski had been with CBS, and prior to that Paramount, for
almost 30 years. He started his career with Paramount in 1983 and became an
account executive in 1985. He was named president of domestic distribution of
Paramount Domestic Television in 1999, and president of CBS Paramount in March
2002.
Nuñez has been president of CBS Studios International since
August 2004, after having served as president of CBS Broadcast International
since July 1999.
