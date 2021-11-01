Nippon TV Strikes Pan-Asia Netflix Deal

Comedy ‘I'm Mita, Your Housekeeper’ is among the 30 Nippon TV shows headed to Netflix.

Nippon TV has struck its first deal with Netflix to stream programming outside of Japan and across Asia.

The programming comprises 30 dramas and comedies, including I'm Mita, Your Housekeeper; Death Note; and a remake of comedy Tokyo Tarareba Girls.

The first 15 shows have already begun to stream outside Japan, with another 15 will start streaming starting in December and includes dramas Mr. Hiiragi’s Homeroom, Your Turn to Kill, and Life’s Punchline, variety show The Quest and game show Masquerade, the 40-year-old Nippon TV staple.

Nippon TV head of program sales Keisuke Miyata said that the Netflix deal is part of a continuing streaming growth strategy.

Nippon has a number of streaming ties, including an ownership interest in the Japanese version of Hulu and the adaptation of its competition series Sokkuri Sweets (Eye Candy) for Roku in the U.S.