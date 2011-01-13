Nine Distributors Line Up Golf Channel's 3D Sony Open Coverage

Subscribers to nine video distributors in the U.S. and Canada

will be able to view Golf Channel's 3D coverage of the Sony Open in

Hawaii this weekend.

DirecTV, Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks, Cox

Communications, Shaw Communications, Rogers Communications, Blue Ridge Communications and Armstrong Cable Services are

scheduled to carry Golf's 3D coverage on Jan. 15 and 16, as is parent

Comcast.

A network spokesman said the cancellation of today's

opening round due to rain will not impact Golf's coverage plans, as play

is now scheduled for 18 holes on both Friday and Saturday, followed by

36 to conclude matters on Sunday.

The Sony Open will mark the

second time golf has been presented in the 3D format: Last April, ESPN

and Pace, with Sony supplying the cameras and serving as the sponsor of

the telecast, produced 3D views of select holes from the The Masters.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com