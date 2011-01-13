Nine Distributors Line Up Golf Channel's 3D Sony Open Coverage
Subscribers to nine video distributors in the U.S. and Canada
will be able to view Golf Channel's 3D coverage of the Sony Open in
Hawaii this weekend.
DirecTV, Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks, Cox
Communications, Shaw Communications, Rogers Communications, Blue Ridge Communications and Armstrong Cable Services are
scheduled to carry Golf's 3D coverage on Jan. 15 and 16, as is parent
Comcast.
A network spokesman said the cancellation of today's
opening round due to rain will not impact Golf's coverage plans, as play
is now scheduled for 18 holes on both Friday and Saturday, followed by
36 to conclude matters on Sunday.
The Sony Open will mark the
second time golf has been presented in the 3D format: Last April, ESPN
and Pace, with Sony supplying the cameras and serving as the sponsor of
the telecast, produced 3D views of select holes from the The Masters.
