Nielsen’s Identity Sync System Checks in With Barceló Hotels

Nielsen announced that it is rolling out Identity Sync, a new system for identifying consumers in a post-cookie era for marketers looking to measure the effectiveness of their ad campaigns.

Pilot programs using Identity Sync have been completed with a number of clients, including Barceló Hotel Group, Nielsen said.

Identity Sync is a non-campaign specific tag that doesn’t depend on device IDs or browser, enabling always-on real-time collection of advertising data associated with individuals in a privacy-compliant manner. By matching consumers with ad exposures, It enables marketers to trace consumers across platforms enabling them to measure the impact of campaigns and optimize spending.

Barceló Hotel Group was able to trace 96% of booking and sales to marketing touchpoints in its trial of Identity Sync. That enabled Barceló to analyze which media contacts led to booking and sales, leading to potential savings of 9% in areas such as paid search by shifting away from keywords not leading to conversions.

“Barceló tapped Nielsen for their expertise in attribution measurement to fulfill the gap of insights that were preventing us from fully optimizing our media activation. With Nielsen’s innovative approach, we were able to take into account all measurable interactions along our customers' journey and uncover waste to better allocate spend in the future,” said Johanna Álvarez, adtech, analytics & attribution manager at Barceló.

“The level of accuracy that Nielsen was able to produce using persistent identifiers was unmatched, and we feel more empowered than ever to make better marketing decisions as the industry moves away from cookies," Álvarez said.

Nielsen has been working on new systems for measuring how advertising impacts sales in an increasingly fragmented media environment.

“At Nielsen, we’re committed to helping our clients navigate the cookieless world and unlock the next generation of metrics that enable them to drive outcomes, maximize reach, and optimize their budgets,“ said Matt Krepsik, GM of planning & outcomes products at Nielsen. “With our transformed approach to attribution, we’re turning data into actionable insights so advertisers can understand the impact of their marketing efforts and publishers can continue to prove the impact of advertising on their platforms.”