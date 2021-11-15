Nielsen To Provide Antietam Broadband with Ratings in Washington, D.C., Market

Nielsen said it reached a multi-year agreement to provide Antietam Broadband, which serves Washington County, Maryland, with TV measurement services in the Washington, D.C. market.

Nielsen will help Antietam determine the local performance for individual cable networks on which it sells advertising. Antietam will also price its commercial inventory on Nielsen local TV ratings data.

“Nielsen’s data is the best on the market and the addition of broadband only measurement in the new year will allow us to effectively showcase our value and the growth of our audience,” said Tony Heaton, director of media services, at Antietam Broadband.

“As a full-service telecommunications provider, we have recognized the mission critical need to use Nielsen data in order to provide the highest level of service to our community,” Heaton said. “We are also excited about Nielsen's commitment to impressions in local TV, which will benefit not only us, but the entire industry.”

Also: TV Measurement Reaches the Crossroads

Antietam Broadband offers digital TV, high-speed internet and digital phone services. It was founded in 1966 and acquired by Schurz Communications in 1968.

“Antietam Broadband is a valued client, and we are thrilled that we will be providing our capabilities to support their success,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive VP, managing director, Nielsen Local TV. “Antietam’s support and enthusiasm for impressions based buying further demonstrates this need across the industry, and we are looking forward to continuing to empower them with the insights that will enable them to go to the next level of advertiser effectiveness with their clients.”