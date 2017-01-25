Nielsen Signs New Deal With Entravision

Nielsen said it signed a multi-year renewal with Entravision Communications covering local TV audience measurement for Entravision’s 56 TV stations, which mainly serve Hispanic viewers.

Entravision will continue to have access to Nielsen's other tools and services, including Nielsen Scarborough, to provide granular viewing trends as well as qualitative insights about consumer behavior.

Entravision’s digital platform Pulpo Media will leverage Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings to provide advertisers with accredited metrics. With DAR, Pulpo will be able to augment its data-driven platform to offer advertisers and agencies better campaign results and more sophisticated measures of success, the companies said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Audiences are consuming more content than ever before, whether through our television stations, radio stations, websites or social media,” said Jeffery Liberman, chief operating officer of Entravision. “Nielsen provides best-in-class services to help us market to all segments of our audiences, and allow our advertisers to reach sought-after consumers.”

“Entravision is a leader at embracing how consumers enjoy local content, whether in the home, on the go, or on new viewing platforms like smartphones and mobile devices,” said Jeff Wender, managing director for Nielsen Local Media. “Nielsen is thrilled to renew our relationship with Entravision, providing the measurement and tools necessary to maximize commercial prospects across all platforms, and all audiences. We look forward to working now and into the future on ways to grow the insights and assets necessary to help them accelerate growth and capture incremental ad dollars.”