Nielsen Signs Measurement Deal with Multi-Lingual KTSF

Nielsen and KTSF-TV, a station in the San Francisco Bay Area that broadcasts programming in more than seven language, said they signed an agreement under which Nielsen will provide local TV and Nielsen Scarborough measurement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are proud to continue building on our legacy as the pioneer TV station in Northern California serving the Asian Community,” said Jack Schwartz, general manager of KTSF. “We are committed to continuing to provide programming and advertising that is most relevant to our audiences and advertisers. Nielsen’s sophisticated data and insights, and Asian household measurement will help us accelerate this imperative.”

KTSF is locally owned by Lincoln Broadcasting. Its programming includes live nightly newscasts in Cantonese and Mandarin.

Nielsen said its Scarborough data will help the station understand the media and consumer behaviors of Asian viewers and help analyze viewership patterns in a fragmenting media environment.

“KTSF is a leader in providing diversity and quality in Asian programming, and we are delighted to expand our relationship,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive VP and managing director, Nielsen Local. “Nielsen is committed to measuring the total audience and ensuring full viewer representation. As the only company that can offer true persons level measurement capturing diverse audiences, Nielsen is proud to team up with clients that serve these populations.”