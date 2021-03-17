Nielsen Signs Measurement Deal With Barrington Media

Nielsen said it signed a multi-year agreement to provide national and local TV to Barrington Media Group, a direct response agency based in Sheldon, Connecticut.

“We’re in the business of helping our clients generate new customers, profitably, and at scale,” said Thomas Starr, VP, media, and strategy at Barrington Media Group. “Buying efficient and responsive media is the cornerstone of any effective media campaign, and the ability to use Nielsen’s sophisticated data and insights will help our advertisers showcase the effectiveness of media placements and maximize results.”

Barrington, whose clients are in the insurance, healthcare, consumer products and business services categories, will get data covering all TV markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are delighted to be enhancing our relationship with Barrington Media Group,” said David Hohman, managing director, Nielsen Media Demand Side at Nielsen. “We are confident Nielsen’s measurement and planning capabilities will help support Barrington Media Group’s business objectives, furthering the company's goals as a data and analytics agency that takes pride in campaign-driving insights.”