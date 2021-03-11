Nielsen to Provide Local Ratings For Hispanavisión Stations

Nielsen said it reached a long-term agreement to provide local ratings for two Spanish-language stations in Yakima, Washington, owned by Hispanavisión, KWYT-TV and KYPK-TV.

“Early on, we recognized a need for local broadcast TV stations to serve the Hispanic community in Yakima, Washington,” said Orson Bevins, general manager of KYPK and KWYT.

“Our company was the first to fill this critical role in the state. As that community has grown over the past three decades, we have affirmed our commitment to provide programming and advertising that speaks to our community and the advertisers that serve it,” Bevins said. “Leveraging Nielsen’s data and insights, especially its accurate representation of Hispanic households, will help us to further achieve these goals. By teaming up with Nielsen, we’re affirming our commitment to maintaining a leadership posture in our television market.”

Hispanavisión was founded in 1990 by Bevins’ father, Ron Bevins. Orson Bevins recently assumed ownership of Hispanavisión Televisión.

“Hispanavisión is a leader in providing diversity and quality in Hispanic programming, and we are excited to partner with them and provide audience measurement to support their success,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive VP and managing director, Nielsen Local. “Nielsen is the only company that can offer true persons level measurement capturing diverse audiences. As part of our client commitment, we work with local stations to ensure that each has the tools they need to deliver on their business objectives and market access to valuable local audiences.”