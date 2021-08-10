Nielsen Renews Local Ratings Agreement With Meredith Corp.

Nielsen said it reached a multi-year renewal of its local audience measurement contract with Meredith Corp.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Meredith is in the process of selling its stations to Gray Television . Gray moved some of its stations to Comscore’s measurement service from Nielsen in 2019.

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with Nielsen as a trusted business collaborator," said Doug Lowe, executive VP, broadcast group, for Meredith Corporation. "Nielsen's ability to provide verified viewing and consumption data will further support our company-wide commitment to best serve local and national advertising clients. We look forward to our continued success with Nielsen."

The new deal with Nielsen provides the Meredith stations with data on consumer behavior from Nielsen Scarborough.

"We are thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with Meredith Broadcast Group," said Catherine Herkovic, managing director, executive VP, Nielsen Local TV. "Meredith continues to be a leader for local advertisers in search of innovative solutions for reaching key audiences. Our alliance with Meredith will leverage Nielsen’s unique suite of measurement services to establish a cross-platform currency to further its commercial strategies. We are committed to working actively with Meredith to ensure that the company has the tools it needs to achieve its business objectives and deliver value and results to advertisers."