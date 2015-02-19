Nielsen Moves Ahead on Local TV Improvements

Nielsen is spelling out details about a raft of improvements it will make to its local-market TV panels and its National People Meter ratings as the ratings specialist looks to bring more stability and accuracy to TV ratings as audiences become increasingly fragmented.

Nielsen announced last May that it planned to increase the sample sizes on local TV markets, and expanded on those details Thursday with a client-wide announcement after briefing some clients, analysts and others about the updates over the last couple of days.

Sara Erichson, executive VP, client solutions and insight, at Nielsen told Multichannel News the enhancements are meant to bolster Nielsen’s sample-based approach and continue to add census data and analysis to provide more and better ratings information to clients.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.