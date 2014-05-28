Nielsen Expands Sample Sizes in Local Markets

Nielsen will increase the sample size in 15 Local People Meter (LPM) markets starting this year. Dallas, Washington, D.C., Houston, Miami and Denver will see an increase of 200 homes apiece in 2014. New York and Los Angeles will increase by 300 homes next year, while Charlotte, St. Louis, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta and Phoenix each have their sample size increased by 200 homes in 2015.

These increases represent on average a +30% increase in sample size, said Nielsen.

In the 31 set meter markets, Nielsen will expand the sample by 200 homes in each market over the next two years. The addition of these 6,200 homes represents an almost 50% increase in sample size across the set meter market footprint.

In its metered markets, Nielsen will rely on “industry-accepted technology that will have an immediate and positive impact for its clients,” it said.

“Nielsen is committed to continuous improvement of quality local television measurement now and into the future,” said Matt O’Grady, executive VP and managing director of local media at Nielsen. “With this supplemental expansion, our local media clients will see increased stability through expanded metered samples and electronic measurement to diary markets that never had metered samples.”