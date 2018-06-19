Nielsen, FreeWheel Expand OTT, On-Demand Measurement

Nielsen and Comcast’s FreeWheel said they will expand measurement of over-the-top and set-top box video-on-demand inventory.

The effort is aimed at creating additional TV advertising inventory, using data to improve the targeting of viewers, making it more attractive to marketers.

“The work Comcast and FreeWheel will be doing with Nielsen to make television, in all its forms, data-enabled, targetable and measurable is another step to unify TV as a platform,” said Marcien Jenckes, president, advertising, Comcast Cable. “These efforts will add to the robust picture of viewership trends, further strengthening the currency used by the entire TV industry.”

Earlier this year, Nielsen said it was integrating data from Comcast’s set-top boxes into the panel data it uses to calculate TV viewing.

“Nielsen is committed to building measurement solutions that account for the entire television ecosystem, from linear and — in view of our plans with Comcast and FreeWheel — across over-the top and set-top box video-on-demand inventory,” said Megan Clarken, global president of Watch at Nielsen. “This solution will be critical to further unlock the power of television, wherever and however a consumer is watching that content.”

Nielsen and FreeWheel said they plan to provide more details about their plans ahead of the 2019 TV upfront.