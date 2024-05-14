Nielsen Crowns Disney in New Ranking of Media Distributors
YouTube takes the No. 2 slot
Nielsen released a new ranking of companies in the media distribution business, including broadcast, cable and streaming, and The Walt Disney Co. was at the top of that list.
At a time when it appears that streaming is taking over the television business, the new ranking has YouTube as No. 2 followed by traditional media companies NBCUniversal, Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery.
Netflix, the streaming powerhouse with no traditional media assets, was fifth.
The news comes on the morning of Disney’s upfront presentation. Disney's media assets include broadcast network ABC, cable programmer ESPN and streaming platforms Disney Plus and Hulu.
The rankings reflect share of television usage in April.
“With more programs available across platforms, it’s vital for creators, advertisers and the industry at large to understand what and where audiences are watching,” Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao said. “The Media Distributor Gauge is a perfect complement to The Gauge and serves as the first convergent TV comparison of its kind. Together, these reports paint the most complete picture of TV viewing today, which is critical as we head into the upfront.”
Nielsen also released its regular monthly snapshot of television usage, which showed streaming had a 38.4% share of viewing in April, followed by cable at 29.1% and broadcast with 22.2%.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.