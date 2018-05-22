Nielsen Adding YouTubeTV To Local Audience Ratings

Nielsen says it is adding viewing on YouTube TV to its local audience ratings.

YouTube TV, one of a number of new digital multichannel video programming distributors, now streams the signals of broadcast affiliates in 99 local markets to subscribers.

YouTube TV is also including in Nielsen’s national TV ratings. Nielsen is using its Digital in TV Ratings service for both national and local measurement.

“Local broadcasters have been eagerly anticipating the inclusion of YouTube TV into Nielsen currency measurement,” said Jeff Wender, managing director, Nielsen Local. “We’re excited to be able to help local media buyers and sellers capture digital audiences, as well as provide advertisers a full account of all viewing activity, irrespective of distribution channel.”

Digital in TV Ratings launched in 2015, It is designed to count viewing that takes place across desktop and mobile devices, as well as through new virtual multi-channel distributors.