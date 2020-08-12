Nick Whipping Up Series Starring The Tiny Chef

Nickelodeon has ordered a new series starring social media sensation The Tiny Chef.

The series, tentatively titled The Tiny Chef Show, will follow the cook as he makes plant-based dishes in his tree-stump home. It will appear on Nick’s preschool platforms in the U.S. and Nick and Nick Jr. channels internationally.

The show is being produced in association with Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Animation Studio.

The executives producers are a rich mix, with Imagine Entertainment executive chairman Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Imagine Kids+Family president Stephanie Sperber, Kristen Bell, Morgan Sakett and Tiny Chef creators Rachel Larsen, Adam Reid and Ozlem Akturk on board.

“The Tiny Chef stole my heart when he taught me how to make a tiny apron, and I know he will take everyone’s hearts like he took mine,” said Ramsey Naito, executive VP, Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development. “Brian Robbins and I want to thank everyone at Imagine Kids+Family as we welcome The Chef to Nickelodeon.”

The Tiny Chef made his first appearance on Instagram in 2018. The chef is 6.5 inches tall (without his toque) and is also interested in plants, art, writing, film making and making music. The Tiny Chef produced a high holiday album for charity, a talking plush doll sold out and a picture book will be released Sept. 15.

“We have worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, and we could not be more excited to also now work with the tiniest! The Chef and his team have created a vibrant, inclusive, and community-based world and we at Imagine are thrilled to share it with audiences, big and small,” said Grazer and Howard, jointly.

The Tiny Chef Show is Nickelodeon’s second project with Imagine Kids+Family after The Astronauts, a live-action adventure series.

Production of The Tiny Chef Show for Nickelodeon Animation Studio is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, senior VP, Nickelodeon Preschool and by Elly Kramer for Imagine Kids+Family.