Nick, Vanessa Lachey Dating Show ‘Love Is Blind’ Gets Two More Seasons

Love is Blind, an unscripted dating show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will see season six and seven on Netflix. Season six, with a new batch of single people in Charlotte, North Carolina, rolls on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024.

The show sees singles choose someone to marry without having seen them. While in their “pods,” the couples can speak, but cannot face each other.

“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods,” said Netflix. “When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

Kinetic Content produces the show. Executive producers are Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Brent Gauches, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are married.

Said Netflix, “This addictive series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind.”