Nick Pulls ‘Maddie’ Amid Comparisons to ‘Hair Love’

Nickelodeon said it has pulled its new animated series for pre-schoolers called Made by Maddie after people on social media noted that its main characters were similar to the family depicted in the Oscar-winning short Hair Love.

Hair Love, created by Matthew A. Cherry is about a Black father trying to deal with his daughter's hair. Made by Maddie deals with an 8-year-old girl who uses her imagination to solve problems with a fashion fix.

Nickelodeon on Monday announced plans to premiere Made by Maddie on Sept. 13.

“Made by Maddie is a show we acquired several years ago from Silvergate Media, a renowned production company we have previously worked with on other series. Since announcing the show’s premiere date this week, we have been listening closely to the commentary, criticism and concern coming from both viewers and members of the creative community,” Nickelodeon said in a statement.

“In response, and out of respect to all voices in the conversation, we are removing the show from our schedule as we garner further insight into the creative journey of the show. We are grateful to Silvergate Media for all of their work. And we hold Matthew A. Cherry and the wonderful and inspiring Hair Love in the highest regard,” the network said.

Made by Maddie, formerly known as Fashion Ally, was created by Paula Rosenthal and produced by Silvergate Media.