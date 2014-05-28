Nick at Nite Adds Three Sitcoms to Primetime

Nick at Nite is adding three off-net sitcoms: Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother (pictured), Warner Bros.’ The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and CTD’s Everybody Loves Raymond.

How I Met Your Mother will premiere on Nick at Nite early this fall, followed by Fresh Prince in October and Raymond in early 2015. Fresh Prince is returning after having aired on Nick at Nite from August 2004 to September 2009.

The three shows join the network’s primetime line-up, which currently features Warner Bros.’ Friends, GeorgeLopez, New Adventures of Old Christine and Full House; Twentieth’s Yes, Dear; and originals See Dad Run, starring Scott Baio and Instant Mom, starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

How I Met Your Mother wrapped its nine-season run on CBS on March 31, and finished as one of the top-five ranked sitcoms in primetime. The show stars Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders. The show was executive produced by Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pamela Fryman, Stephen Lloyd, Chris Harris, Chuck Tatham, Jamie Rhonheimer and Kourtney Kang.

Everybody Loves Raymond aired on CBS for nine seasons, consistently ranking among TV’s top-10 programs starting with the 2000-2001 season. The show went on to anchor CBS’ 9 p.m. Monday slot, and became a huge hit in syndication. The show stars Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle and Brad Garrett. It was executive produced by Phil Rosenthal, Ray Romano, Stu Smiley, Rory Rosegarten and Lew Schneider and produced by CBS, Worldwide Pants and HBO.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air featured Will Smith in his breakout TV role and aired on NBC from 1990-1996. It was was produced by NBC Productions, Quincy Jones-David Salzman Entertainment and The Stuffed Dog Company.