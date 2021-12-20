Nick Cannon’s ‘Miracles Across 125th Street’ Premieres on VH1 December 20

Miracles Across 125th Street, a Nick Cannon film about a rapper returning to his family’s church on Christmas Eve to confront his past, premieres on VH1 December 20. Cannon wrote, directed and stars in the film.

Also in the cast are Lil Kim, Chrisette Michele, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tommy Davidson and Bruce Church.

“I’m excited to bring all the uplifting elements of gospel, hip-hop and comedy together with such an inspiring and talented cast,” said Cannon.

He executive produces Miracles Across 125th Street with Michael Goldman, Benjamin Sumpter, Mike Elliott, Joe Genier, Nina L. Diaz, Donny Hugo Herran, Dara Cook, Trevor Rose and Janee Dabney.

MTV Entertainment Studios, Ncredible Entertainment and Capital Arts produce the project.

Cannon is the host of an eponymous daytime show.