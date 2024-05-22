Nick Cannon Talk Show Launches on Prime Video Next Week

Nick Cannon will host a talk show on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee. Called Counsel Culture and based on his podcast of the same name, it premieres June 6. There are nine episodes.

“The show, which seeks to help destigmatize topics around male mental health, will address issues including grief, loyalty, financial security, marriage, trust, and emotional vulnerability,” said Prime Video.

Each episode will see Cannon pair up with a guest co-host. Those include America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, former NBA star Lamar Odom, singer-songwriters Ne-Yo, Ray-J and August Alsina, therapist Stephan Speaks, NFL star DeSean Jackson and psychic John Edward.

“I created Counsel Culture to help destigmatize male mental health. It’s a safe space and a brave place to allow men to discuss their emotions and allow themselves to learn, grow and heal,” said Cannon. “Instead of canceling each other, we are counseling each other. We have a rotating panel where we will discuss necessary topics, and nothing is off limits.”

Cannon is executive producer and host of The Masked Singer, and creator, executive producer and host of sketch comedy show Wild ‘N Out. He also hosts and executive produces the morning show The Daily Cannon on Twitch. He is the father of 12.

Counsel Culture is produced by NCredible and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is executive produced by Nick Cannon, Benjamin Sumpter and Michael Goldman. Edgar Martin is the director.