Nick Cannon To Host NAB Marconi Radio Awards

Nick Cannon, host and executive producer of Fox's The Masked Singer, will host the Marconi Radio Awards at the New York NAB Show on Oct. 19. Ryan Seacrest will receive the NAB Distinguished Service Award at the show.

Cannon serves as executive producer and host of his nationally syndicated radio show Nick Cannon Radio and Cannon's Top 30 Weekend Countdown. He is also known for Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out which has seen comics such as Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Pete Davidson and Mikey Day from Saturday Night Live.

Cannon began his career on Nickelodeon's sketch-comedy show All That and The Nick Cannon Show. His film appearances include Drumline, Love Don't Cost a Thing and Roll Bounce. He also serves as label head and music business curator of Ncredible Entertainment, responsible for acts such as H.E.R. and Kehlani. He has served as chairman of the TeenNick Network since 2009.

“NAB is excited to be joined by the talented Nick Cannon and [DJ Scratch] to honor the on-air voices and local stations that have shined brightest over the past year as we return to an in-person Marconi Radio Awards,” said April Carty-Sipp, NAB executive VP of industry affairs. “We look forward to welcoming the broadcast community to this crowd-pleasing and lively celebration of the best in radio.”

Paul and Fred Jacobs will be receiving the National Radio Award, the first time it's ever been given to two people. ■