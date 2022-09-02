NAB To Honor Ryan Seacrest with Distinguished Service Award
Seacrest will be honored at the Marconi Radio Awards at the NAB Show in New York
The NAB announced Thursday (Sept. 1) that Ryan Seacrest will be awarded its Distinguished Service Award (DSA), the organization's highest honor. The presentation will take place during the Marconi Radio Awards dinner on October 19 at NAB Show New York.
Aside from Seacrest's career in radio and television broadcasting, he is also founder and chairman of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF), "a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives," a press release stated. The RSF has installed 11 broadcast media centers in pediatric hospitals nationwide and will open its newest studio at Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens, New York in 2023, with additional studios to be announced later this year.
Seacrest also serves as host of ABC's American Idol and Live with Kelly and Ryan. He won an Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. He also hosts Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest can also be heard on iHeartMedia's 102.7 KIIS-FM’s On Air with Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest.
“Ryan has made an indelible mark on broadcasting while demonstrating a strong commitment to public service,” said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “For decades, Ryan has produced and hosted hit radio and television programs that have entertained millions worldwide, while dedicating his time to bring joy to children in need. NAB looks forward to celebrating his contributions to our industry and our community at NAB Show New York this October.”
Former recipients of the NAB DSA include former NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith, Jim Henson, Alan Alda, Robin Roberts, Bob Schieffer, Michael J. Fox, Mary Tyler Moore, President Ronald Reagan, Edward R. Murrow, Bob Hope, Walter Cronkite and Oprah Winfrey. ■
