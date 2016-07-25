NHL And Fox Sports Reach Streaming Deal

Fox Sports Regional Networks reached a deal with the National Hockey League that will allow it to stream local hockey game broadcast to subscribers during the 2016-17 season.

As part of the multi-year deal, NHL games television on Fox regional sports network will be available to be live streamed via Fox Sport Go to customers or participating pay-TV providers. The distributors can also put games on their digital platforms.

Fox has a similar agreement with Major League Baseball.

“We see in-market streaming as a valuable extension of the customers’ pay-TV subscription,” said Jeff Krolik, president, Fox Sports Regional Networks. “We’re happy to partner with the NHL to bring in-market streaming to hockey fans, and we look forward to collaborating with the league on this effort.”

Fox Sports Go live streams 3,000 events a year and is available on iOS, Android, Android TV, Fire, and Windows devices.

"We are pleased that hockey fans that subscribe to Fox Sports Regional Networks will now have more ways to follow their favorite NHL teams,” said David M. Proper, NHL executive VP of media distribution and strategy/business affairs. “We believe increasing accessibility to NHL games benefits not only fans, but the League and its partners.”