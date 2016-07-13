Fox Finishes Upfront With 5% More Volume

Fox Networks Group has finished its upfront negotiations, raking in about 5% more sales volume than a year ago, according to people familiar with the situation.

Fox Networks Group sells its broadcast, cable and digital properties together. Price increases for those properties on a cost-per-thousand viewers (CPM) basis ranged from the high single digits to the low double digits.

A year ago Fox Broadcast lowered its price on a CPM basis. After years of high ratings with American Idol, the price of its ad inventory was significantly higher than the other networks. With Idol ratings down, and the rest of the schedule in flux, Fox didn’t have the leverage to maintain that price level.

Fox sold between 75% and 80% of its inventory and increased the amount of VOD and online video inventory included in packages.