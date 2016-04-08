Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Steps Off the Stage a Winner

American Idol departed with a solid 3.0 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with a 10 share across those two hours on Fox. That led Fox to an easy win for Thursday.

Soul singer Trent Harmon was voted the Idol in the show’s final episode, beating out La’Porsha Renae. His coronation followed a string of song and dance performances from numerous past Idol luminaries, including Phillip Phillips, Fantasia, Clay Aiken and Clark Beckham.

Idol rated a 2.1 a week before and concluded its previous season last spring with a 1.6.

Next up was ABC at 1.6/6 and CBS at 1.6.5, then NBC at 0.9/3 and The CW out 0.6/2.

The Idol finale grabbed ratings points from the competition. Grey’s Anatomy did a 2.1 for ABC, down 5%, then Scandal was off 6% at 1.7, while The Catch climbed 10% to 1.1.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory fell 12% to 3.0, and the season premiere of The Odd Couple rated a 1.6 (it signed off to a 1.8 last spring). Mom slid 17% to 1.5, and 2 Broke Girls fell 13% to 1.4, before Rush Hour did a 0.9, down 18% from its premiere.

NBC aired a Little Big Shots repeat before The Blacklist posted a 1.2, down 8% from what it did in its last original airing six weeks ago. Then it was a repeat of Law & Order: SVU.

On CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow rated a 0.7 and The 100 a 0.5, both flat with last week.