ABC Gets High-Single Digit Price Increases in Upfront

Related: Disney Sees Big Digital Upfront Gains

ABC completed its upfront negotiations, securing increased volume and price hikes that were close to 10%, according to sources familiar with the situation.

This upfront was expected to be stronger than last year's. Among the broadcasters, CBS and The CW are said to be done, with price increases in double-digit range. NBCU was also seeing increases in the low teens for its 2016-17 ad inventory.

Among cable networks, Viacom and Turner were done with their negotiations, both registering increases in volume.