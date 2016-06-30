Turner Sees Upfront Volume, Price Gains

Turner Broadcasting is nearly done with its upfront negotiations, chalking up a sales volume increase in the low- to mid-single digits, according to people familiar with the situation.

Prices on a CPM bases were in the low double digits, slightly below what some of the top broadcasters were registering.

After a slow start, deals are getting done. Buyers initially resisted paying price increases in the double digits, but the market was strong and prices appear to have settled in the 8% to 13% range. Volume across the market is up 2% to 5%, sources say.

For Turner and other networks, more deals are getting done using C7, which includes seven days of DVR playback, instead of C3.

Turner also got a positive reception for its initiative to improve and enhance the ad environment with data products, like Audience Now aimed at targeting specific consumer groups, Native Plus branded content, and reduced ad loads on some networks.

Advertising categories showing spending growth included pharmaceuticals, telcos, consumer packaged goods, quick-serve restaurants and insurance. The auto category had a bit less horsepower.