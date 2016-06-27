CW Finishes Upfront With Volume Gain

The CW has finished its upfront negotiations, earning double-digit increases in volume, according to someone familiar with the situation.

Prices were up in the low-double digit range for the network, which has been balancing its traditional audience of young women with super-hero shows that attract male viewers.

The network saw an increase in deals done using C7, which includes seven days of delayed viewing, versus C3, the older measure that includes only three days of delayed viewing.

CW was also able to attract some clients to its CW Good social consciousness initiative.

Earlier Monday, sources said CBS was effectively done with its upfront negotiations.

The CW is a joint venture of CBS and Time Warner.

