CW Debuts ‘Supergirl’ Oct. 10
The CW’s fall season kicks off with its top series, The Flash, back for season three Tuesday, Oct. 4, followed by new romantic comedy No Tomorrow, about a woman who falls for a guy who swears the world is ending and lives his live accordingly.
Arrow returns to Wednesdays Oct. 5, paired with new thriller Frequency. Inspired by the 2000 film, Frequency sees a woman communicate with her dead father through an old ham radio.
Related: CW Audience Is Half Male, Says Pedowitz
The CW’s Premiere Week includes the iHeartRadio Music Festival Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6-7. The following Thursday, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Supernatural debut.
Supergirl, which spent its rookie season on CBS, makes its CW debut Monday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. A week later, Jane the Virgin returns for its third season following Supergirl.
Related: Tribune Reaches Affiliate Deal With The CW Network
On Oct. 21, The Vampire Diaries returns to Fridays, followed by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend at 9.
The CW holds off on its premieres until the traditional Big Four have mostly shown their new fall programs.
Related: Affiliates Encouraged By Nets’ Upfront Slates
New drama Riverdale airs in the mid-season.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.