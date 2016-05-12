'Supergirl' Leaps From CBS to CW

The CW will air Supergirl next season, as the superhero drama shifts from CBS, where the ratings in year one never equaled the buzz the show had pre-season.

Supergirl represented an effort by CBS to draw younger viewers. Its season finale last month scored a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, down 8% from the previous week.

CBS Corp. owns The CW along with Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Related: CBS Orders Kevin James Comedy

Supergirl will join a reimagining of the film Frequency, from Warner Bros. Television / Lin Pictures; the romantic drama No Tomorrow, from Corinne Brinkerhoff, with CBS Television Studios in association with Electus producing; and Riverdale, a fresh take on the Archie Comics characters from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and uber-producer Greg Berlanti; among the newbies on the CW schedule next season.